Shell Of A Shell – “Away Team”

Nashville indie scrappers Shell Of A Shell grabbed our attention with “Knock,” the lead single from their upcoming album Away Team. It turns out the title track is pretty good too. “Away Team” shows that the band’s hearty, combustible lo-fi rock works well when slowed down and spread out, too. The song begins in a slow creep and builds to noisy eruption within the first two minutes and keeps transforming from there.

At Paste, the band’s Chappy Hull explained the song’s subject matter:

This one is about a fictional woman in Heaven’s Gate having second thoughts before the day they were supposed to go on the comet. The Away Team was what they called the group in the cult who were supposed to be reborn on Hale-Bopp while others stayed and were going to have another chance later in life. When I learned about Heaven’s Gate it was hard not to try to imagine myself in that tragic scenario and what would be going through my head, brain-washed or not.

Listen below.

Away Team is out 2/28 on Exploding In Sound.