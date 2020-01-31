Chastity Belt – “The Process” & Loose Tooth – “Lonely”

Chastity Belt will soon head out on a tour of the Western US with Loose Tooth — the Loose Tooth from Melbourne, recently covered by Courtney Barnett, not the the Loose Tooth from Philadelphia who we haven’t heard from since 2017. Ahead of the upcoming dates, the two groups have released a digital split single today.

Chastity Belt’s “The Process” and Loose Tooth’s “Lonely” go well together in that both are powered by a gleaming churn of reverby guitars. The former taps into that drowsy yet propulsive post-Sonic Youth vibe Chastity Belt do so well. The latter is more of a jangly indie-pop track in keeping with the legacy of Loose Tooth’s native Oceania.

Check ‘em out below, and if you slept on Chastity Belt’s self-titled album last fall, stop sleeping.

TOUR DATES:

02/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater #

02/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

02/07 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project #

02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

02/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Club #

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon #

02/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

02/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

02/15 – Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Tool #

02/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

02/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

02/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

02/20 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite #

02/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Society #

02/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

# – w/ Loose Tooth