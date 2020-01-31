Atlanta rapper Tha God Fahim is a sort of hardass mystic, a guy with one foot in the dirt and another on the astral plane. Fahim, a frequent collaborator of far-out New Jersey enigma Mach-Hommy, is one of many on the present-day rap underground who’s inspired by the sound of mid-’90s New York rap but who doesn’t slavishly recreate that sound. Instead, he pushes it deeper inward, staying in low-key philosophizing head-nod mode.

Today, Fahim releases the woozy, frequently beautiful new solo album Lost Kingz, a warm and spacey trip through the underground-rap sonics of past generations. Fahim has that gift for sounding thoughtful and urgent at the same time. The production, which includes tracks from people like DJ Muggs and the Architect as well as beats from Fahim himself, is heavy on pianos and vibraphones and brushed snares.

We’ve already posted the video for opening track “Iron Fist,” and now we get to hear the whole album, which includes appearances from Mach-Hommy and Jedi Mind Tricks’ Vinnie Paz. Below, stream Lost Kingz and check out the new video for album track “Cash Rulez.”

<a href="http://thagodfahim.bandcamp.com/album/lost-kingz" target="_blank">Lost Kingz by Tha God Fahim</a>

Lost Kingz is out now on Nature Sounds.