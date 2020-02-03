Last night, Fox dedicated the coveted after-the-super-bowl spot to The Masked Singer, its absurdist singing-competition show. On that utterly fucking ridiculous program, an adaptation of a South Korean show, celebrities in surreal and outlandish costumes sing songs, and the show’s judges attempt to guess who they are before unmasking them as they’re eliminated. (T-Pain won the first season a year ago.) Last night, The Masked Singer debuted its third season, and its first unmasking was an actual superstar. We now have to confront the sad reality that the show’s producers think we’re really, really stupid.

Last night’s episode ended with the unmasking of Lil Wayne, still one of the biggest rappers in the world. Wayne, who performed as the Robot, sang a somewhat languid cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and sounded exactly, unmistakably like Lil Wayne. There is no other human being who sounds remotely like that. The show’s judges did not even come close to guessing his identity.

One of the judges on The Masked Singer is Robin Thicke, who has worked with Wayne many times over the years. Other judges last night included Nicole Scherzinger and guest judge Jamie Foxx, both Wayne collaborators. Indeed, the only judges who have not worked with Wayne are the non-musicians, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

The judges all had the following guesses as to who was under that robot mask, sounding exactly like Lil Wayne: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Floyd Mayweather, Shaun White, and Flavor Flav. Then they all acted shocked upon learning that it was Wayne. Wayne, for his part, seemed just as bemused by this whole thing as any reasonable human being. He also said that he had a lot of fun and that he did the show for his kids, who watch it.

Here’s Wayne singing “Are You Gonna Go My Way” in costume:

And here’s the grand unmasking:

Lil Wayne, of course, has just released the new album Funeral. What a coincidence. If you want to feel like your brain is being reduced to pickle juice, you can watch last night’s entire episode on Hulu.