Store Front – “Rip The Price Off”

Store Front impressed us with their 2018 debut single “Go For Broke,” and they’ve impressed us again with the lead single from their imminent Task EP. The Brooklyn quintet — fronted by singer Amy Rose Spiegel and featuring the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s Peggy Wang — plays a dreamily gleaming strain of post-punk, as exemplified by Task’s opening track “Rip The Price Off.” I like the way Brooklyn Vegan described the song when Store Front first shared the lo-fi demo two years ago: “a little like Everything But the Girl by way of ’90s Liz Phair.”

Spiegel offers some context on her understated musings on credit cards and jobs that feel just out of reach: “Task is about making private jokes in your head about all the big concerns you’re trying to keep track of, especially in the cases when those things are supposed to feel gravely serious. ‘Rip The Price Off’ is about feeling like you have to be successful on other people’s terms, which is both a sick joke and sometimes an actual fact.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rip The Price Off”

02 “Fugirlzi”

03 “You Gave Me”

04 “I Would”

05 “I Love You Like I Say I Do”

Task is out 2/14. Store Front will play an EP release show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on 2/19 with Cafuné and Riverwild; tickets are available here.