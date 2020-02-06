EOB – “Shangri-La”

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has been building toward his debut solo album under the EOB moniker since last fall, when he first shared the ambient instrumental “Santa Teresa.” Since then he’s given us the sprawling epic “Brasil” and an initial slate of tour dates. Today we get another song, as well as full details on the album.

About EOB’s LP: It’s called Earth. It’s nine tracks long, and “Santa Teresa” isn’t one of them. It’s entirely produced by O’Brien and Flood, with assistance from Catherine Marks on “Olympik.” It’s out in April on Capitol. As previously revealed, its long list of contributors includes Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling, the Invisible’s David Okumu, Adam “Cecil” Bartlett, Richie Kennedy, and Marcelo S. Silva.

Opening track “Shangri-La,” out today, is billed as Earth’s first official single. You can see why. Even at almost six minutes, it’s punchier and poppier than anything O’Brien has shared from the album so far, with a falsetto vocal that suggests O’Brien has been his pal Thom’s faithful understudy. There’s a lot of intriguing rhythmic and melodic action to parse here, but the many moving parts cohere into a satisfying blur rather than overwhelming the synapses.

Listen below, where you can also watch a video about the making of Earth.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shangri-La”

02 “Brasil”

03 “Deep Days”

04 “Long Time Coming”

05 “Mass”

06 “Banksters”

07 “Sail On”

08 “Olympik”

09 “Cloak Of The Night”

TOUR DATES:

02/07 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

02/08 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/10 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

02/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

03/07 London, UK @ BBC Festival 6

06/13 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/24 Luzern, CH @ Blue Balls Festival

07/31 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Earth is out 4/17 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.