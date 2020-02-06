Disq – “Loneliness”

Disq, the promising young Band To Watch centered around the musical chemistry between Wisconsin natives and lifelong friends Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, impressed us at at our SXSW party last year. And now, they’re finally gearing up to release their debut album for Saddle Creek, Collector, a set of songs fleshed out from from the various demos that the band’s five members have recorded over the years.

We’ve already heard Collector’s lead single and album opener “Daily Routine,” which masked deep personal struggle behind its punchy indie-rock guitars. And now they’re sharing another new track, “Loneliness,” an irrepressibly tuneful power-pop anthem. Listen and watch its accompanying winter sports-themed music video — directed by coool, the duo of Jake Nokovic and John TerEick — below.

Collector is out 3/6 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.