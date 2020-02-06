Post Malone Running Out Of Face To Tattoo

There will come a day when Post Malone has no more free real estate on his face left to tattoo. He, and we, will have to contend with this fact eventually. Fortunately, and/or unfortunately, that day is not today.

On New Year’s Eve, Posty got a tattoo of a medieval gauntlet and flail on his right cheek. And last night, during his concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, he turned the other cheek, and got a tattoo of a bloody buzzsaw on it.

These two new friends join an ever-increasing collection of facial tattoos that also includes the phrases “stay away” and “always tired,” barbed wire, a smiley face, the Playboy bunny logo, a sword, the ace of spades, and a heart.

“Anything to piss my mom off … It’s not right,” Post Malone said of his famous predilection for face tattoos in a 2018 interview. “I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?” Look upon that face, ye mighty, below. (Despair optional.)