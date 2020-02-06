Bruno Mars Producing & Starring In New Music-Themed Disney Movie

Bruno Mars is getting his own Disney movie. Deadline reports that the singer has signed a deal with the studio to produce and star in a narrative feature film including original music written and performed by Mars himself.
Mars doesn’t have a lot of acting experience, but he appeared in the movie Honeymoon In Vegas as a child actor and voiced a singing Spix’s macaw named Roberto in the 2014 animated feature Rio 2. He’s also pulled double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live and is all-around a consummate performer.
Disney also recently signed a huge deal with Lin-Manuel Miranda to distribute the filmed version of his blockbuster stage musical Hamilton. That movie, which will feature a performance from the original Broadway cast taped in 2016, will open in theaters in October 2021.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020