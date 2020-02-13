Watch Stella Donnelly Cover John Paul Young’s “Love Is In The Air”

Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly impressed the hell out of us last year with her very good debut album Beware Of The Dogs, earning herself a spot on our Best New Artists Of 2019 list. We haven’t heard much from her since then. But now she’s popped up on Aussie radio station Triple J’s recurring Like A Version segment, offering a dreamy indie-pop cover of Scottish-born Australian singer John Paul Young’s 1978 hit “Love Is In The Air.” Watch her performance and compare it to the original below.