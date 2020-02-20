The Avalanches – “We Will Always Love You” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Last week, the Avalanches started teasing something through a series of social media updates and billboards. That something is now here: A new song called “We Will Always Love You,” the Australian group’s first material since their long-in-the-works 2016 album Wildflower. The song features original contributions from Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, who is placed in a warm tapestry of fuzz and samples that include ones from Smokey Robinson and the Roches.

The Avalanches shared a statement about the song, which also confirms that they have a new album on the way:

Sometimes we receive a message. Telling us our music has been there; through dark times, loneliness, loss.

There are no words to express how moving or profound this connection with you is.

Because the music was born out of such moments itself, and so it is felt, by those with open hearts, on the same wavelength it was first created.

Morse Code beamed and received by hearts and hearts alike

Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light. About life after (all kinds of) death. About the transcendent nature of music itself.

Every voice ever played on the radio over the last 100 years now exists in the stars; the transmissions of these singers are forever floating around out there, lost in the cosmos, endless travelling.

Tonight Smokey Robinson duets with Dev Hynes and The Roches. Those spirits are out there.

We are each a tune, floating in space.

And this one’s for you.

“We Will Always Love You” is out now via Astralwerks Records.