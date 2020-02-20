Constrict – “Bleed For Me”

One of the cool things about hardcore is the number of people who play in multiple different bands. Consider Construct, an absolutely brutal LA hardcore group whose lineup includes current or former members of bands like Vamachara, Forced Order, and Disgraced. Constrict vocalist Anthonie Gonzalez has played bass in Twitching Tongues and God’s Hate; in this group, he steps to the front. That probably makes it difficult to do things, and Constrict haven’t released any music since they dropped the three-song debut EP Blood Is Sweeter From Enemies in 2017. But it gives you a pretty good roadmap to understand where they’re coming from.

Where Constrict are coming from is this: They make crushing, riff-heavy midtempo hardcore, and they do it with purpose and ferocity. Gonzalez has a towering bark, and he sounds like he wants to protest injustice but running straight through 15 different brick walls like he was the Juggernaut. Constrict make that real suplex-a-dinosaur music.

Next month, Constrict will release the new EP No Eden. They’ve shared one of its tracks, a monster called “Bleed For Me.” Talking to Cvlt Nation, Gonzalez says, “This song about confronting anything and everything that stands in your way. No matter what or who it is. It’s good to be paranoid about the world around you. Everyone is out to get you.” Check it out below.

The No Eden EP is out 3/20 on Flatspot Records.