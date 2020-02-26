Watch Noel Gallagher Cover Fleetwood Mac At Peter Green Tribute

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, the Who’s Pete Townshend, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and Oasis’ Noel Gallagher united to perform an all-star tribute to founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green at the London Palladium last night.

The show, a benefit to aid the Teenage Cancer Trust organized organized by Green’s former bandmate Mick Fleetwood, also featured appearances from Christine McVie, original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and Crowded House frontman/current Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn.

Gallagher sang “Sandy Mary,” “Love That Burns,” and “The World Keeps On Turning,” Gilmour played guitar on “Albatross,” Kirk Hammett appeared on “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown,” Neil Finn performed “Man Of The World,” and the night ended with an all-star rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s cover of Elmore James’ “Shake Your Moneymaker.” Watch some footage from the set below.

SETLIST

01 “Rolling Man”

02 “Homework”

03 “Dr Brown” (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)

04 “All Your Love” (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

05 “Rattlesnake Shake”

06 “Stop Messin’ Around” (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

07 “Looking For Somebody” (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

08 “Sandy Mary” (featuring Noel Gallagher)

09 “Love That Burns” (featuring Noel Gallagher)

10 “The World Keeps Turning” (featuring Noel Gallagher)

11 “Like Crying”

12 “No Place To Go”

13 “Station Man” (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)

14 “Man Of The World” (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)

15 “Oh Well, Part I” (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

16 “Oh Well, Part II” (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)

17. “Need Your Love So Bad”

18. “Black Magic Woman”

19. “The Sky Is Crying” (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

20. “I Can’t Hold On” (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

21. “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” (featuring Kirk Hammett)

22. “Albatross” (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)

23. “Shake Your Moneymaker” (All-star finale)