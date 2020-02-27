It’s been a week since Grimes’ latest album, Miss Anthropocene, came out — how’s everybody feeling? — and today she’s releasing a music video for its closing track, “Idoru.” The video uses a “slightly shorter version” of the track. In it, Grimes dances and sings along while cherry blossoms fill the screen — occasionally she’s interrupted by footage from anime and video games.

Here’s what Grimes had to say on Instagram about it:

technically this was a camera test that ended up being a weirdly emotional performance so .. don’t expect the fanciest visual ever haha, but we noticed Idoru has become a fan favourite and I wanted to express my appreciation to y’all. This has been by far the most rewarding album release wk of my life/ career etc. not a day goes by where I’m not overwhelmed w gratitude that my passion is my work. Thanks so much to all of you who bothered to tune in to Miss Anthropocene….

Miss Anthropocene is out now via 4AD.