Phantom Posse – “Find You Out” (Feat. Emily Yacina)

In a couple weeks, Phantom Posse are releasing a new album, Forever Underground. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far: “It’s All You,” which featured Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and GABI, and “Changing,” which featured Makonnen and Yohuna. Today, the Eric Littmann-led project is sharing another song from it, “Find You Out,” which is a collaboration with Emily Yacina — Littmann co-produced her most recent album, Remember The Silver.

The song is watery and smooth in the first half, Yacina’s vocals adding a delicate urgency, and transforms into a sweaty, abstract smear halfway through. “I loved singing on this song (and other Posse songs) because Eric creates such an easy space to feel comfortable and to experiment in,” Yacina said in a statement. Listen below.

Forever Underground is out 3/20 via Orchid Tapes. Pre-order it here. There’s a listening party for the album at Magick City in Brooklyn on release day.