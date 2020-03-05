Porches – “Patience”

Next week, Porches are releasing a new album, Ricky Music, the follow-up to 2018’s The House. The Aaron Maine shared “Do U Wanna” from it back in January, and last fall’s “rangerover” is included as a bonus track, and today he’s putting out another single from the album.

This one’s called “Patience,” and its first half is watery and taut before some dreamy synths build up on the back part. The music video, directed by Nick Harwood, shows off this transition well, starting with Maine doing some performance art-type stuff in a high school gymnasium before getting pelted with a bunch of basketballs from onlookers when the song kicks into high gear.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry*

03/24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/25 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

03/27 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

03/28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn*

03/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees*

03/31 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern*

04/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

04/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

04/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

04/06 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

04/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

04/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

04/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre*

04/13 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews*

04/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

04/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*

04/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar*

04/18 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx*

04/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*

04/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB*

04/22 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase*

04/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/24 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI*

04/25 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

04/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

05/15 Brighton, UK @ Great Escape Festival

05/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoest

05/17 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05/18 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

05/20 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/21 London, UK @ Lafayette

* with Sassy 009