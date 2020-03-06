Chromatics – “Famous Monsters”

Chromatics delivered with a new album last year, Closer To Grey, and though the mythologized Dear Tommy is still nowhere to be seen, the Los Angeles group is chugging along just fine. In January, they released a new track, “Toy,” which landed on our list of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week,” and today they’re putting out another fresh one, “Famous Monsters.” It’s a moody six-minute-long glimmer featuring some hypnotic spoken word from Ruth Radelet.

It’s actually the fourth new track to come out of the Italians Do It Better camp in recent weeks. Desire released a New Order cover, “Bizarre Love Triangle,” for Valentine’s Day, a Johnny Jewel-produced track by a group called ORION followed the next week, and Lou Rebecca’s song “Bonbon” got a remix from Jewel just last week.

Check out “Famous Monsters” below.

“Famous Monsters” is out now via Italians Do It Better.