For about a decade, Erlend Øye, the Norwegian dance music DJ/producer and one half of the fragile folk-pop duo Kings Of Convenience, also led a band with the not-quite-convenient name the Whitest Boy Alive. The German/Norwegian four-piece got together in 2003, released a couple of albums, and announced their breakup in 2014. That announcement was not exactly a surprise; Rules, the second Whitest Boy Alive album, had come out way back in 2009. But now the Whitest Boy Alive are back, and they’ve got a new song.

The Whitest Boy Alive have actually been back since last year, when they quietly began playing shows again. They played shows in Chile and Argentina last year, and they’ll be at Roskilde in Denmark this summer. Today, out of nowhere, the Whitest Boy Alive dropped a new track called “Serious,” their first song in 11 years.

If you’re familiar with the band’s past work, then the only surprising thing about “Serious” should be its existence. The song is exactly the same sort of thing that the band was doing in the ’00s. It’s of shy, tremulous, meticulously recorded studio pop. “Serious” recalls the sophisticated soft rock of the ’80s and the lushly idiosyncratic ’90s work of Bacharach devotees like Jim O’Rourke and Cornelius. It also sounds perfectly Scandinavian. Listen below.

“Serious” is out now on Øye’s label Bubbles Records.