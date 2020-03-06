Tool Concertgoers May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus

Tool fans in New Zealand may have been exposed to coronavirus. The New Zealand Herald reports that the fourth person in the country to be diagnosed with COVID-19 attended Tool’s show at the Sparks Arena in Auckland last Friday.

The man has been in self-isolation since Wednesday and has appropriate support from health officials, according to Director-General Of Health Ashley Bloomfield. He does not require hospital-level care.

Although he potentially could’ve exposed hundreds of other concertgoers to the virus through casual contact, Bloomfield says that “the risk is very low for all others who attended this concert.”

“There was no way of tracking the people who were in that area of the concert, they are classed as causal contacts and the advise to them is to call Healthline if they have any symptoms,” Bloomfield adds. “The people we are focused on tracking down the close contacts and health officials have been in touch with all those people.”

There have been 96,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3330 deaths resulting from it around the world.