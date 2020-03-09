The Brooklyn rapper and producer Elucid has been making hard, heady, freaked-out music for well over a decade, both solo and as a member of the generally incredible duo Armand Hammer. Elucid’s music always existed pretty far to the left of the rap mainstream. Lately, it’s been drifting even further in that direction. Last year, Elucid released an album called Every Egg I Cracked Today Was Double Yoked, a “collection of meditations” that drifted through many different broken and disorienting moods and didn’t feature too much in the way of actual rapping. Last night, he followed it up with SEERSHIP!, a 28-minute piece of music released as a single track.

SEERSHIP!, like Every Egg I Cracked Today Was Double Yoked before, it focuses more on Elucid’s production than on his rapping. It’s a tense, ominous piece of music that disregards any and all genre norms and reflects a jangled, panicked state of mind. Musically, the sounds on SEERSHIP! draw from ambient music, industrial, postpunk, and abstract jazz. And when the rapping does come in, the voices are often warped and distorted.

There are rappers on SEERSHIP!, though. The R.A.P. Ferreira-affiliated Youngman appears, and so does billy woods, Elucid’s partner in Armand Hammer. SEERSHIP! is not an easy listen, but Elucid is the type of artist who generally demands attention. Check it out below.

<a href="http://elucid.bandcamp.com/album/seership" target="_blank">SEERSHIP! by E L U C I D</a>

SEERSHIP! is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.