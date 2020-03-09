Ohana Festival Lineup 2020

Pearl Jam are gearing up to release their first new album in seven years, Gigaton, in a couple weeks. They’re going on tour in support of it and they’ve lined up a decent chunk of festival appearances as part of that tour. One of them is at the just-announced Ohana Festival, which Eddie Vedder curates himself.

Naturally, both Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder have headlining slots on the lineup; the third headliner is Kings Of Leon. Other artists performing include My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, the Pretenders, Radiohead’s EOB, a solo Mac DeMarco, Broken Social Scene, Sharon Van Etten, Gang Of Youths, Real Estate, and quite a few more.

Ohana Festival 2020 will take place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA from 9/25-27. Tickets and more information are available here.

Pearl Jam also announced today that they were headlining the surf festival Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ.