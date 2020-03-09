This Site Will Make You One Of Those Handwashing Posters With Any Song’s Lyrics

Coronavirus is serious business, but if you’re in need of some levity, go to WashYourLyrics.com to create dank handwashing memes like these:

Washing in the name of… On this occasion it's best you do what they tell ya pic.twitter.com/unDdBh1HDh — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) March 9, 2020

Love https://t.co/5wthmAjaNn by @neoncloth Pick a song you want to wash to. This seemed appropriate. #WashYourLyrics pic.twitter.com/RBQFaA4vcr — Carina van Heyst (@CarinavanHeyst) March 9, 2020

My new favourite way to waste my time #WashYourLyrics pic.twitter.com/DuVRQbGtCF — Heather (@madam_adams_) March 9, 2020