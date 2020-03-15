Code Orange Livestreamed Their Album Release Show From An Empty Venue

Code Orange released their new album, Underneath, on Friday — we talked to them about it here. The Pittsburgh hardcore band were scheduled to play an album release show on Saturday night at their hometown venue the Roxian, but because everything is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to perform for an audience.

The show still went on, though, but Code Orange did it in an empty venue and livestreamed their performance via Twitch. “Things feel cold, ruthless, noisey, confusing and disconnected,” the band wrote in a statement announcing their virtual show. “But we all must refuse to tap out.”

The band played with an overlay of effects, and they sold merchandise and offered up a donation link for those interested. Refunds for the real-life Pittsburgh show are available, but they also said that the show will be rescheduled at some point down the line.

Watch the performance below.

Watch LAST ONES LEFT: Fear of the End // 3.14 9pm EST from codeorangeofficial on www.twitch.tv