Lucinda Williams – “Lost Girl”

Last week, Netflix released a new movie called Lost Girls, a mystery about a mother who goes looking for her missing daughter and leads the police to discover a serial killer who’s been murdering sex workers. It stars Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne, and it looks incredibly fraught and depressing. I’ll probably watch it, especially now that I know there’s a new Lucinda Williams song attached.

Williams, the badass roots-music survivor, is getting ready to release a new LP called Good Souls Better Angels, and we’ve already posted the early songs “Man Without A Soul” and “You Can’t Rule Me.” But Williams has also found the time to record “Lost Girl,” a gorgeous and Dylan-esque nine-minute ramble that plays over the film’s end credits. Williams co-produced it with her husband Tom Overby, and her backing band on it includes Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone, both former members of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

In a statement, Williams says:

We were very lucky with the amazing band that we were able to put together on very short notice. Within two or three days, we had Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone from the Heartbreakers and Val McCallum, who plays in Jackson Browne’s band, as well as Blake Mills, who used to play in my band several years ago. It was truly an amazing band. I think it was all just meant to be.

Below, listen to “Lost Girl” and check out the trailer for Lost Girls:

Lost Girls is streaming on Netflix now. You don’t have anywhere to be, do you?