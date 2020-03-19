Rotting Out – “Stones”

It’s been seven years since San Pedro hardcore warriors Rotting Out released The Wrong Way, their last album. In that time, they’ve broken up and gotten back together, and frontman Walter Delgado has served a year and a half in prison. Rotting Out are now coming back with the new album Ronin, and they’re bringing a whole lot of purpose and fire with them. We’ve already posted the early single “Unforgiven,” and today they’ve shared an absolute ripper called “Stones.”

Rotting Out’s version of hardcore is a sort of straight-up fundamentalist one. There’s not much metal or experimentation in what they do. Instead, they just barrel forward. That’s absolutely what happens on “Stones,” which lasts all of two minutes and which has one hell of a songalong chorus: “Fuck you! And fuck your friends, too!” People are going to lost their minds to this one. Listen below.

Ronin is out 4/10 on Pure Noise Records.