The Radio Dept – “You Fear The Wrong Thing Baby”

Last month, the Radio Dept, the dreamy Swedish duo, came out with the new single “The Absence Of Birds.” (They also announced a North American spring tour; that’s obviously since been cancelled.) Today, the Radio Dept follow up that song with a new one called “You Fear The Wrong Thing Baby.”

“You Fear The Wrong Thing Baby” is a shimmery trill of a track. A reverbed-out twee guitar and a prettily detached vocal hover over a Joy Division-style bass-churn. The song is dark and lovely at the same time.

Fortuitously enough, the lyrics concern the end of the world: “In the end time to end all end times/ Still can’t keep everyone down/ Some hijackers will prove the shackles/ Are wasted on the young.” In a press release, the band says, “It’s a weird coincidence. When we recorded the song we had no idea what was coming. The text is against conservatism and a tribute to youth as a progressive force.” Listen to the song below.

“You Fear The Wrong Thing Baby” is out now on the duo’s own Just So! label.