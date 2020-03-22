M.I.A. – “OHMNI 202091″

Earlier this year, M.I.A. launched a Patreon account to document the new album she’s working on to follow up 2016’s AIM. Up until now, it’s been a loose collection of behind-the-scenes recollections and stray thoughts, but today she’s posted a brand-new song, and it’s not even behind a subscriber paywall.

“Free music to get you the fuck up outta bed,” she said in a tweet introducing the track. “Here’s the beginning.” The song, which is called “OHMNI 202091″ (a working title, perhaps), is a chaotic jumble of ideas and sounds packed into four minutes that jumps between a couple different M.I.A. era sonics. “Life changing, it’s a strange thing/ Are you ready for the what the time gon’ bring?” she warbles at one point.

M.I.A.’s debut album, Arular, came out 15 years ago today.

You can listen to the track here.