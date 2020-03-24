Watch Orville Peck Cover “Islands In The Stream” In Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Masked country mystery man Orville Peck released his debut album, Pony, a year ago this week. To celebrate the anniversary, he played a livestreamed concert on YouTube last night — from home, like so many other quarantined musicians have been doing during the coronavirus pandemic. During the performance, he paid tribute to one of his genre’s legends, Kenny Rogers, who died over the weekend at age 81.

Around 39 minutes into the archived YouTube clip, Peck performed “Islands In The Stream,” Rogers’ famous duet with Dolly Parton. Although Bria Salmena from Peck’s live band had just called in to the livestream, Peck performed the song solo. “I wanted to do a Kenny song, and this is one of my all-time favorites,” he told viewers.

In other Peck news, he just announced a new single called “Summertime” will be released 4/1, no foolin’. He’s been performing the song live for about a year. While you wait for the studio version, check out Peck’s “Islands In The Stream Cover” at about the 39:40 mark below.