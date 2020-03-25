Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Enters The National Recording Registry

The Chronic is going into the Library of Congress.

In accordance with the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden is tasked with annually adding 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” recordings at least 10 years old to the National Recording Registry. The registry is a small, prestigious subset within the library’s 3 million entries that now totals 550 recordings. And one of those recordings is Dr. Dre’s West Coast gangsta rap opus, once described by this website as maybe the best-sounding rap album of all time. The album that introduced Snoop Dogg to the world, that gave us both the masterfully smooth “Nothin’ But A Thang” and the squirm-inducing “Bitches Ain’t Shit,” now holds an esteemed place of honor in the Library of Congress.

The Chronic is part of the registry’s class of 2019, culled from a list of 800 nominees. Some of the other newly inducted works include Tina Turner’s blockbuster 1984 album Private Dancer, comedian Allan Sherman’s 1963 single “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh,” the 1978 live album Cheap Trick At Budokan, Selena’s historic 1990 LP Ven Conmigo, the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of Fiddler On The Roof, Whitney Houston’s 1992 mega-hit “I Will Always Love You,” Glen Campbell’s 1968 country-pop smash “Wichita Lineman,” the Village People’s 1978 wedding dancefloor classic “Y.M.C.A.,” Dusty Springfield’s 1969 soul classic Dusty In Memphis, and 1973’s Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The newest addition is Collin Currie’s 2008 album Percussion Concerto. The oldest is Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra’s 1920 single “Whispering.”

