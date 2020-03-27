Watch Britt Daniel Play Spoon Rarity “The Agony of Laffitte” To Benefit Austin Workers

Last night, Austin City Limits, the long-running live music show (and radio station, and festival) hosted a two-hour fundraiser to benefit the music and service industry workers in Austin affected by the cancellation of SXSW and the ensuing coronavirus pandemic. Artists like the Gaslight Anthen’s Brian Fallon, Lisa Loeb, Shakey Graves, and Britt Daniel performed remotely during the ACL Stands With Austin telethon to raise money for the Austin Community Foundation’s Stand With Austin fund.

Britt Daniel, frontman of the Austin indie-rock institution Spoon, video-conferenced in from quarantine to perform a solo acoustic rendition of rarity “The Agony Of Laffitte” — which, according to setlist.fm, he hasn’t played in 14 years. The song is, of course, all about music industry fuckery, named for the Elektra A&R man who signed Spoon to the label and then left a few a months into the lackluster promo campaign for 1998’s A Series Of Sneaks. Watch Daniel’s performance below.