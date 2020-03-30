No Age – “Feeler”

Later this year, No Age are releasing Goons Be Gone, their follow-up to 2018’s Snares Like A Haircut — though not until June! They shared “Turned To String” from it last month, and today the Los Angeles duo is back with another new track, the assured and spacey “Feeler.”

It comes with a clip directed by Kersti Jan Werdal, who had this to say in a statement:

For FEELER, I wanted to make something that felt honest to the experience of being an adolescent just before entering adulthood. The video is a series of memories stemming from themes of connection, disappointment, discovery, and the search for one’s true self. Animals are continually referenced, because I can’t forget the untethered and wild way it was to be a teenager.

Listen and watch below.

Goons Be Gone is out 6/5 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.