Stream No Age Snares Like A Haircut

All the advance singles we’ve heard from No Age’s new album Snares Like A Haircut have been rad, suggesting the LA noise-punks have returned from their four-year absence fired up and at the top of their game. Today the album is finally out, culminating a rollout that previously saw the release of “Soft Collar Fad,” “Drippy,” and “Send Me.” Because they’ve signed to Drag City, you won’t find Snares Like A Haircut on Spotify, but Apple Music subscribers can stream the album below. Why don’t you read our interview with No Age’s Dean Spunt while you’re at it?

Snares Like A Haircut is out now on Drag City. Purchase it here.