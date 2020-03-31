Boston Calling 2020 Cancelled

Boston Calling is the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 edition of the festival has been outright cancelled. It was supposed to take place from 5/22-24 at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” the organizers wrote in a statement. “We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

The statement notes that ticketholders will be contacted in the coming weeks about either obtaining a full refund or using their already-purchased tickets for next year’s event.

This year’s festival was scheduled to he headlined by Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.