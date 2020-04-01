Fiona Apple’s New Album Fetch The Bolt Cutters Is Out In 2 Weeks

Last month, Fiona Apple announced that her fifth album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel…, was done. A week later, in an extensive New Yorker profile, we learned that it would be called Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Yesterday, Fiona Apple teased that she was going to release the album “really soon.” And now, we now exactly how soon “really soon” actually is: two weeks.

In a video shared by Apple’s friend and occasional mouthpiece Zelda Hallman and the semi-official Tumblr account Fiona Apple Rocks, Apple confirms that Fetch The Bolt Cutters is set for digital release on 4/17. “No fooling. Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Fiona Apple,” the caption reads. While the mysterious “they” that wanted the album to come out in October is going to be disappointed, this is good news for the rest of us.