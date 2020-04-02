EOB – “Olympik”

Last week, while promoting his debut solo album as EOB, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien told an interviewer he suspected he had coronavirus. “Well, I’ve got the virus but I’m getting over it,” O’Brien said from his home in Wales. “For someone like myself, this is just a bad dose of the flu. I’m not in any way in danger. I basically sat outside all day because the weather is glorious. It’s the first sunshine we’ve had this spring. It’s not a bad place to be.”

While O’Brien recovers, his rollout continues. We’ve thus far heard two tracks from Earth, the sprawling multi-part saga “Brasil” and the punchy pop-rocker “Shangri-La.” Today he shares a third single from the album, which finds a middle ground between those sounds. “Olympik” is another lengthy rave-up, a sort of spaced-out party-rocker that seems like it will result in some incredible extended jams in the live setting whenever concerts become a normal part of life again. The groove comes courtesy of drummer Omar Hakim and bassist Nathan East.

Behold the whole eight-minute journey below.

Earth is out 4/17 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.