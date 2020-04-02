Fiona Prine Shares Update On John Prine’s Health

Last week, John Prine was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. His wife Fiona has just shared an update, saying that he is still “very ill” and that he has developed pneumonia in both lungs and is still on a ventilator.

“This is John’s 8th day in ICU . He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing,” Fiona wrote in a thread of tweets on Thursday night, continuing:

…As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday. He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him. I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week. Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too.

Fiona was diagnosed with coronavirus in March but has recovered. John Prine has battled cancer throughout the last two decades. He had tissue removed from his throat in 1998 and in 2013 he underwent surgery to remove a tumor for his lung.

In the past week, both Joan Baez and Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker have covered Prine in support.

