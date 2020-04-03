Bleach Everything – “Savage” & “Steamboat”

It’s Wrestlemania weekend. The WWE’s biggest annual event usually takes place in a packed football stadium. This year, it’ll be a two-night event held in an empty training facility. (It should’ve almost certainly been cancelled. Instead, WWE is going for the weird isolation production.) A lot of the matches, which have reportedly already been filmed, are basically going to be B-movie fight scenes. Rob Gronkowski will be there. It’s going to be weird.

Wrestlemania weekend is usually a reason for wrestling fans to get excited — to come from all over the world, descend on a city, and spend days going to indie wrestling shows before the big event. This time, though, everyone is just weirded out over it. Still, in anticipation of the event, the Richmond hardcore punk band have dropped a new two-song single called Savage / Steamboat. The record commemorates the 1987 Intercontinental Championship match between Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at Wrestlemania III, generally remembered as one of the best pro wrestling matches ever.

Bleach Everything — whose band name has become pretty good advice — released their debut album So We Gnaw last year, and they also teamed up with Integrity on a split EP that paid tribute to Septic Death and Rocket From The Crypt. On the new single, Randy Savage gets one song, and Ricky Steamboat gets another. They’re both short, fun punk rippers, and you can hear them before.

<a href="http://bleacheverything.bandcamp.com/album/savage-steamboat" target="_blank">Savage/Steamboat by Bleach Everything</a>

Savage / Steamboat is out now on Dark Operative, and you can get it at Bandcamp.