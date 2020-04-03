Playboi Carti Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges

Playboi Carti has been arrested on gun and drug charges. The New York Daily News reports that the Atlanta rapper was caught with three guns and a whole lot of drugs when cops stopped his Lamborghini in Georgia’s Clayton County on Thursday.

The police department’s “Elite COBRA Strike Force” reportedly pulled Carti over because his plates were expired. Inside his car, they found 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone, along with the weapons.

Carti, real name Jordan Carter, was taken into custody alongside his alleged accomplice Jaylon Tucker. They’re both being charged with illegal gun and drug possession.

UPDATE: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Playboi Carti was charged only with “marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate.” He was released on bond. The car’s other passenger, Jaylan Tucker, remains in jail on multiple drug and gun charges.