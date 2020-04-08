The Beths – “Dying To Believe”

The Beths released their debut album, Future Me Hates Me, back in 2018 — we named them one of the Best New Bands of that year — and today the New Zealand guitar heroes are announcing its follow-up, Jump Rope Gazers, which will be out in July.

Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Dying To Believe,” a peppy and locked-in song about a relationship breaking because of an accumulation of lies and misunderstandings. “Go easy, you know it isn’t worth the fight/ And you lose it every night you tell a lie,” Elizabeth Stokes sings in the chorus, her voice sounding airy and smooth. “It burns me, but I’ll smile through the heat/ I’m dying to believe that you won’t be the death of me.”

The track comes with a charming how-to-play music video. Watch and listen below.

The Beths also did a livestream performance and Q&A yesterday, which you can watch here:

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Not Getting Excited”

02 “Dying To Believe”

03 “Jump Rope Gazers”

04 “Acrid”

05 “Do You Want Me Now”

06 “Out Of Sight”

07 “Don’t Go Away”

08 “Mars, The God Of War”

09 “You Are A Beam Of Light”

10 “Just Shy Of Sure”

Jump Rope Gazers is out 7/10 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.