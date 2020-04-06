(Sandy) Alex G – “rosebush”

Occasionally, Alex Giannascoli will upload a random track out of nowhere to his personal YouTube channel. Sometimes they’ll be instant-classic (Sandy) Alex G tracks like “Fay,” but usually they’re some of his more out-there compositions.

Today, he’s shared one that falls into the latter category, a number called “rosebush” that features processed exhalations and a swirling saxophone and violin. It seems like it’s meant to accompany the prose piece that accompanies the video, a story about a girl named Joanna and the rosebush outside her window.

Alex G’s most recent album, House Of Sugar, came out last year — it’s one of the best albums of 2019.

Listen below.

