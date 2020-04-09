Danzig – “One Night” (Elvis Presley Cover)

Glenn Danzig has loved Elvis Presley for a long time, and he’s been working on an album of Elvis covers for nearly as long. Now, the project is finally coming to fruition; Danzig Sings Elvis is coming out next week; he’s planning some intimate, Vegas-style all-Elvis concerts later this year; and today, he’s sharing its first song.

That first song is Elvis’ 1958 hit “One Night.” “It’s a great song,” Danzig tells Rolling Stone, where the track premiered, in a new interview. “There’s a lot of different versions of it that I did while I was in the studio with multiple vocal takes. I did some a little softer, some a little harder. Some in between. The one I decided on is the one I like the best.”

Listen to Danzig’s “One Night” and compare it to the original below.

Danzig Sings Elvis is out 4/17.