Watch David Gilmour Cover Four Leonard Cohen Songs

This month, David Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson is releasing a new novel, A Theatre For Dreamers, which takes place on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and features Leonard Cohen as one of its characters — Cohen lived there for real during the same time period. To promote the release of the book, Samson and Gimour and the rest of their family have been hosting a series of live broadcasts in which Gilmour plays a couple of songs.

Last week’s broadcast had him playing Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne” and “Bird On The Wire,” as Rolling Stone reports, and this week’s saw him playing “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” and the deep cut “Fingerprints,” off Cohen’s 1977 album Death Of A Ladies Man. All of those songs are loosely tied to when Cohen lived on Hydra.

“Fingerprints” is at 15m45s in the first video below, and “Goodbye” is at 32m30s. “Bird” is at 7m46s in the second video, and “Marianne” is at 30m08s.