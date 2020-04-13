Watch Karen O Play Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Our Time” For First Time In A Decade

Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O is stuck at home just like the rest of us, and she recently took some time to perform a YYYs deep cut, “Our Time,” which appears on the band’s 2001 debut EP. Per Setlist.fm, the last time the band performed it live was at their 2010 10th anniversary show at Mercury Lounge, though it was a regular enough occurrence in their rotation before that.

For the performance, Karen O set up some lights and a pennant banner in a closet. Or maybe her house is just decorated like that all the time, who knows! “We’ve been in quarantine for exactly a month now and I just wanted to sing a song for you. This is the first song I ever wrote for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs,” O said before performing.

Watch below.