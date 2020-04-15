Thom Yorke Announces Rescheduled US Tour Dates

At the end of last month, Thom Yorke was supposed to hit North America to play a few shows with Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, the touring trio that also features regular producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Obviously, that didn’t happen. But Yorke has rescheduled most of the dates on that tour. (Condolences to Minneapolis, which had its show just straight-up cancelled.) Yorke and his band are now slated to return to the US in September. Maybe we’ll get live music before fall of 2021 after all.

The Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live show is reportedly great, and it features Yorke doing solo songs, film music, and Atoms For Peace tracks. Right now, the band is scheduled to play eight American shows this fall. There’s no word on the rescheduled Coachella festival, which was originally going to feature Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. But the band will be in America in October, on festival’s new dates, so it seems likely that they’ll play. Check out the new dates below.

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/02-04 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Once again, fingers crossed on all of this.