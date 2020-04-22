G-Eazy Is Out Here Covering Radiohead

G-Eazy: Successful rapper. Aspiring Hollywood actor. Tabloid fixture. But also: Anglophile? Renaissance man? Inflicter of nightmares? Our man Gerald has gone ahead and covered classic songs by two of the biggest, most influential rock bands ever out of England, Radiohead and the Beatles.

His Radiohead song of choice is “Creep,” the band’s 1993 breakthrough hit that remains their best-known song to this day. G-Eazy and producer Cole MGN have presented “Creep” as a floaty, pitched-up duet with actress Ashley Benson, a dreamy treatment with distant-sounding hip-hop drums that seems like it was created expressly to be sold for TV and movie syncs. It’s better than Sam Neill’s version, but the verdict remains: He don’t belong here.

G-Eazy’s Beatles selection is a bit more obscure. He and producer Christoph Andersson crafted an arrangement of “White Album” deep cut “I’m So Tired” that’s of a piece with the Radiohead cover. In this case the bleary, half-awake yet impeccably hi-fi aesthetic makes a bit more sense given the subject matter. It once again subs out rock ‘n’ roll oomph for a Spotify-era shapelessness that fascinated me on his ex Halsey’s Manic (an album that had no shortage of bad things to say about G-Eazy) but here rubs me the wrong way.

Did we really need movie-trailer remakes of these songs? By Gerald Earl Gillum? In this economy? Below, behold what G-Eazy hath wrought.