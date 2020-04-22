Hundredth – “Sleeping In” (The Postal Service Cover)

Myrtle Beach rock band Hundredth seem to exist in a constant state of metamorphosis. Once ostensibly a hardcore band, they’ve gradually transformed into first shoegazers and then New Wave revivalists. And now they’ve released a full-fledged electro-pop song.

The track in question is a cover of “Sleeping In,” originally by Ben Gibbard and Jimmy Tamborello’s massively successful Death Cab For Cutie/Dntel side project the Postal Service. The duo famously made their one and only album, 2003’s Give Up, remotely, so it’s no surprise to learn Hundredth braintrust has been drawn to it lately. A lot more Postal Service-style collaborations are probably in the works right this second. In fact, this cover is one of those.

What is surprising is that Hundredth haven’t beefed up “Sleeping In” at all. It’s as gentle and quaint as the original. When Chadwick Johnson sings, “Don’t wake me up when I’m sleeping,” you can be assured he will not be waking up any nearby sleepers either. It is not at all what I expected from Hundredth, even considering how much their aesthetic has evolved over the years.

Here’s a statement from Johnson:

While we have been working on the next Hundredth LP, I’ve been revisiting the Postal Service album a lot. It’s such an important album for me and was probably the first album I actually got obsessed with. I get this specific feeling listening to it that I don’t get with anything else. We wanted to throw our own spin on one of our favorite songs so Alex and I have been sending sessions back and forth over the past couple days of the quarantine. I feel like it’s pretty applicable to a lot of our situations at the moment and wanted to share. Enjoy.

