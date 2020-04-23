Car Seat Headrest – “There Must Be More Than Blood”

Car Seat Headrest’s Making A Door Less Open is out next week, and the band is back today to stoke your excitement with a fourth advance single. Thus far, Will Toledo’s first collection of new original songs since 2016’s Teens Of Denial has yielded “Can’t Cool Me Down,” “Martin,” and the contentious “Hollywood,” a song I’ve been told is bad but can confirm is, in fact, good. All of them are good. Spoiler alert: The whole album is good! But we’ll have more to say on that later. In the meantime, here is one more good song to pique your interest.

Today’s new Car Seat Headrest track is called “There Must Be More Than Blood.” On MADLO, it’s a seven-minute sprawl incorporated the newfangled production and arrangements the band incorporated this time around. But its release is accompanied by a video in which Toledo performs the song acoustically in character as Trait, the album’s protagonist, who was wearing a mask before it was cool. The chorus: “There must be more than blood that holds us together/ There must be more than wind that takes us away/ There must be more than tears when they pull back the curtain/ There must be more than fear.”

Check out the studio and acoustic versions of “There Must Be More Than Love” below.

<a href="http://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/making-a-door-less-open" target="_blank">Making A Door Less Open by Car Seat Headrest</a>

Making A Door Less Open is out 5/1 on Matador. Pre-order it here.