Eddie Van Halen Once Put A Gun To Fred Durst’s Head According To New Book

Eddie Van Halen allegedly once put a gun up to Fred Durst’s head, per an anecdote that’s told in the new coffee table book Eruption In The Canyon: 212 Days And Nights With The Genius Of Eddie Van Halen and as first reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. The book was made by Andrew Bennett, who spent a few years in the mid-00s filming Van Halen in their studio.

The account begins when Van Halen and Durst were introduced at a party shortly after guitarist Wes Borland left Limp Bizkit — it was reported at the time that Van Halen had auditioned to replace Borland. At a record label executive’s behest, they got together at a house in Beverly Hills to rehearse together, but Van Halen split after people began smoking weed and left the equipment that he had brought behind.

The next day, Van Halen tried to get his gear back from Durst and, after not hearing from him for a day, apparently showed up to the Beverley Hills house in an assault vehicle that, per Bennett, had “a shine gun mount on the back and is not legal.”

“Eddie drove that assault vehicle through L.A., into Beverly Hills, then parked and left it running on the front lawn of the house Limp Bizkit was rehearsing in,” Bennett wrote. “He got out wearing no shirt, his hair in a Samurai bun on top of his head, his jeans held up with a strand of rope and combat boots held together by duct tape. And he had a gun in his hand.”

“‘That asshole answered the door,” Bennett said Van Halen said. “‘I put my gun to that stupid fucking red hat of his, and I said, ‘Where’s my shit, motherfucker?’” That fucking guy just turned to one of his employees and starts yelling at him to grab my shit. … Eddie Van Halen stood on the front lawn of a residential home in Beverly Hills in broad daylight, smoking a cigarette while holding a gun on Fred Durst as he went back and forth from the house to the assault vehicle, lugging amps and guitars.”