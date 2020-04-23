Travis Scott & Kid Cudi – “The Scotts”

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have released a new collaborative single called “The Scotts.” Travis Scott debuted the track on the video game Fortnite as part of a virtual tour called Astronomical, which kicked off on Thursday night with the song premiere and will run a number of times throughout the next 24 hours.

The track title is, of course, a reference to their names: Travis Scott and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi. Clever! It’s not the first time they’ve teamed up, though — Cudi also appeared on the 2016 album Birds In The Trap Sing McNight. Travis Scott’s last project was the JACKBOYS compilation that dropped at the end of last year.

Hear a snippet from “The Scotts” below — the full version will drop at midnight.

Seriously though, that Travis Scott sh*t was high-key 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/5w4Brgx5DA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 23, 2020

Travis Scott, who knows the proper way to do a merch bundle, is also launching a Fortnite action figure and his very own branded NERF gun.

“The Scotts” is out now.