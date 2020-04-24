Andy Shauf – “You Slipped Away”

Canadian cult figure Andy Shauf released his new album, The Neon Skyline, at the beginning of this year — it was our Album Of The Week when it came out. Around the album’s release, he played on CBS This Morning and made an appearance on Kimmel, and today he’s back with with an unreleased track that came about during the writing process for The Neon Skyline but ended up not being included. It’s called “You Slipped Away.”

“‘You Slipped Away’ was an early demo during The Neon Skyline sessions, but as the album storyline evolved, this song lost its place in the narrative,” Shauf said in a statement. “I’d forgotten about it until fairly recently, and realized it sort of worked on its own.”

The song is being released as an Amazon Original Single, which means it’s only available to Amazon Music subscribers. If that’s you, you can listen to it below.